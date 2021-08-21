'Absolutely moronic': Ron DeSantis flattened by Miami Beach mayor over his latest COVID comments
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, the mayor of Miami Beach fired back at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who has dismissed his concerns about taking additional measures to contain the surging COVID crisis.

Speaking with host Boris Sanchez, Mayor Dan Gelber was shown a clip of the DeSantis response and asked to comment.

With DeSantis claiming, "Politicians want to force you to cover your face as a way for them to cover their own asses. That's just the truth. They want to be able to say they're taking this on and they're doing this, even though it doesn't -- it's not proven to be effective. they want to continue to do it," host Sanchez asked, "Mayor, you know what I'm going to ask you -- are you covering yourself?"

"I mean, listen, our governor went to Harvard and Yale, but that was absolutely moronic," the smirking Gelber replied. "Honestly, he should be out there trying to get people to wear masks. Every, you know, sort of major medical group, including pediatricians, have said it is healthy. When you talk about letting people have a choice, letting them do whatever they want, you have to stop at a stoplight."

"There's about a thousand things you have to do to protect yourselves and others in society," he continued. "We have lots of freedoms, but we also recognize we all live together; if you send your kid to school and say he's not going to wear a mask, he may infect another child, maybe a child who isn't going to fair well, or a teacher. We had three teachers in Broward County die in one day a week or two ago. This is not politics, it's health care."

