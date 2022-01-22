'I'd like to report an insurrection!' CNN's Acosta calls on DeSantis to send election police to Mar-a-Lago

CNN's Jim Acosta took aim at Ron DeSantis on Saturday over the Florida GOP governor's proposal to launch the nation's only dedicated election-fraud police force.

"If Ron DeSantis wants to put that election police force to good use, he might consider sending them over to Mar-a-Lago," Acosta said during a segment about the Republican Party's ongoing attacks on voting rights. "You know, just to ask a few questions about an attempted coup. Yes, officer Ron, I'd like to report an insurrection."



CNN reported this week that DeSantis' proposal "has concerned voting rights advocates, local election officials and Democrats, who fear the scope of this police force's new mandate could lead to voter intimidation."

"If approved, the new office would have a 52-member team, including 20 sworn police officers, to 'investigate, detect, apprehend, and arrest anyone for an alleged violation' of election laws," the network reported. "DeSantis is asking lawmakers to set aside $5.7 million to create the Office of Election Crimes and Security and give the executive branch unique and unprecedented power to look into voting irregularities, despite little evidence of widespread voter fraud in his state."

Watch the clip and the full segment below.









Acosta: If Ron DeSantis wants to put that election police force to good use, he might consider sending them over to Mar-a-Lago… pic.twitter.com/hrLeRVFONg

— Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2022







