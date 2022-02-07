DeSantis rushes to change the subject when asked if Pence or Trump is right about 2020 election

Former Vice President Mike Pence last week made headlines when he stood his ground and told former President Donald Trump that he was wrong about his ability to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Pence's speech earned him praise even from many conservative publications, including the right-wing Wall Street Journal editorial page, which called the former president's rhetoric about overturning the election "disgraceful."

In contrast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't yet seem to be ready to take a stand in the dispute.

NBC News reports that DeSantis refused to answer when asked if he thought Pence was right that the vice president has no power to throw out certified election results as Trump pressed him to do on January 6th, 2021.

"I’m not... I..." DeSantis replied before changing the subject.

A reporter again tried to get DeSantis to go on record, but the Florida governor wouldn't take the bait.

"Pressed by a reporter, DeSantis then changed the subject to say that he had a 'great working relationship' with the Trump administration during the two years his administration overlapped with it," writes NBC News. "And he then criticized the Biden White House for obstructing his agenda."

