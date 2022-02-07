'Disgraceful' Trump slammed by WSJ as a 'three-time election loser' in scorching editorial

Using former vice president Mike Pence's speech last week, where he broke with Donald Trump on his attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election, as a springboard, the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal ripped into the former president and called on the Republican Party to regain its moorings.

The board praised Pence for making a big step forward and urged the GOP to move away from Trump because the United States needs a "sane" Republican Party.

"The United States desperately needs a Republican Party that is a sane alternative to the ruling Democrats who have lurched to the coercive left. On that score, Americans should welcome Mike Pence’s stand Friday for constitutional principle on elections no matter its political cost," they wrote before turning their ire on Trump for his unconstitutional attempt at throwing out the presidential election results.

"Mr. Pence stands out as a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior after the election. Too many in the GOP seem to have lost their constitutional moorings in thrall to one man," they wrote. "The conventional wisdom now is that Mr. Trump controls the Republican Party and can have the 2024 nomination if he wants it. But someone should remind voters that Mr. Trump ended as a three-time election loser. He mobilized Democrats against him in historic numbers to cost the GOP the House in 2018, then the White House in 2020, and finally the two Georgia Senate seats in 2021."

RELATED: What Trump should be afraid of now that Mike Pence denies the 'big lie': legal expert



After praising Pence for standing on principle, the editors noted that they had predicted that the former president was his own worst enemy who eventually got what he deserved.

"We wrote often during his Presidency that Democrats couldn’t defeat Donald Trump, but Mr. Trump could defeat himself. He did, and his post-election behavior compounded the harm to his party," they accused. "Republicans who want to repeat the experience may find the electoral result is the same—and this time without the fortunate presence of Mike Pence."

You can read the whole piece here -- subscription required.