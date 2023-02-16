Strategist shreds Ron DeSantis for 'terrorizing' Florida families

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is "terrorizing families" with an agenda that is effectively just a different form of socialism, argued Democratic strategist Maria Cardona on Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead."

This comes as DeSantis, who has passed a series of laws trying to stifle what he calls "woke" ideology in public schools, is declaring war on the College Board over what he claims is an overly activist agenda in Advanced Placement courses, and installs an ally at a liberal arts college to try to push right-wing thought on campus — and as he continues to fuel speculation about a presidential run that would challenge his former ally Donald Trump in 2024.

"I think a lot of Republicans are looking at for 2024 and thinking about is 2016 and how Donald Trump picked a lot of fights and fostered division and that was successful for him," said Wall Street Journal White House reporter Catherine Lucey. "You're seeing DeSantis lean into this. He's relishing these fights and definitely not going to let up."

"I think that's right," said Cardona. "But the problem is that kind of approach did not work for Donald Trump in 2018 or 2020 or 2022. I think DeSantis is massively starting to overreach. The difference with the governor of Virginia, he wasn't governor yet, DeSantis has actually passed these laws. If you look at what these laws do, it's massive socialism covered anti-woke cloak."

"What do you mean, socialism?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.

"Because what they're doing is they are actually terrorizing families in terms of going to school and not knowing whether they can talk about something, and if they do, they'll get in trouble with the law," said Cardona. "Teachers are terrified of teaching something in order to go sideways with what they can and can't teach in terms of Black history. Showing a Harriet Tubman book could get them in trouble. Showing a picture, a poster might get them a trouble. God forbid there's a kid who worked for a company that might make them feel oppressed. It's ridiculous to the extent this governor is overreaching. It will work for the Republican base, but in a state and in a country that is becoming more multiethnic, multicultural and younger every day, it's not going to work."

