Florida prosecutor smacks down DeSantis' 'dilapidated presidential campaign' in scathing letter
Ron DeSantis (Photo via AFP)

A prosecutor in Florida didn't hold back in a letter sent to the press Friday about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), in which she accused the state executive of trying "to exploit his political agenda against" her based on her differences of opinion.

State Attorney Monique Worrell wrote the letter in response to a request her office reportedly got from State Committeewoman Debbie Galvin, who requested information on two separate cases in which Worrell had allegedly failed to prosecute cases to get justice for victims of human trafficking crimes. Worrell said the request purported to come at the request of DeSantis' office, but did not come through the appropriate government channels, according to the letter published by Orlando Weekly.

The request claimed that “this is happening all over the country where these prosecutors are not following the law,” according to Worrell.

"At this point, we have no idea who Ms. Galvin is and if she's truly operating under the direction of the Governor. The governor's office is well aware of how to contact me and should go through the proper channels and protocols if they are truly making such requests," Worrell wrote in the press statement. "Ms. Galvin’s efforts support the fact that there aren’t any policies that would justify my suspension, and the Governor’s team is pursuing this witch-hunt to establish a basis for the removal of another duly-elected prosecutor."

Galvin unleashed on DeSantis when it came to the cherry-picking of data, despite that "crime is down and has been down for the first two years' since she's been in office.

"It’s appalling to think that while Ft. Lauderdale was under water, the Governor had people fishing around Orange and Osceola Counties to see which cases he can single out from over 100,000 cases our office has processed since I have taken office, while he prances around Southeast Asia on his dilapidated presidential campaign tour," the state attorney wrote. "He seeks to exploit his political agenda against me, while seeking to use current and former employees of the State Attorney’s Office, as well as individuals like Debbie Galvin, as investigators seeking to gather evidence to build and justify a baseless case against a prosecutor he simply disagrees with politically."

SmartNews