Ron DeSantis cites 'promoting fatherhood' as he signs abortion ban without rape exceptions
Fox Now/screen grab

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called for more fathers in the home on Thursday as he signed a 15-week abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest.

During a signing event at Nacion de Fe church in Kissimmee, the governor spoke on the importance of fatherhood.

"We are viewing this in terms of protecting life as something that we see through really, if you look at what we've done this week, we're promoting fatherhood in Florida," DeSantis explained to applause.

"We want our kids to have dads in the home!" the governor exclaimed. "We want the fathers present. Take responsibility."

DeSantis called homes without fathers "one of the worst social trends we have."

"You go back to like the mid-1950s, you didn't have very many broken families," he complained. "Now, it's increased dramatically and it is in every racial or ethnic group. You know, there are some more acute than others. But it has increased across the board. So this is a society-wide problem."

Republicans in Florida fought off attempts to add rape and incest exceptions to the bill.

"Should this bill pass in its current form, I am deeply, deeply concerned about what it will mean for women and girls across this state who may become pregnant as a result of rape, incest or human trafficking. We need to give women options all of the time," Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book (D) said at the time.

Watch the video below from Fox Now.

Religion & Politics SmartNews Video