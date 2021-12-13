'Authoritarian-curious' Ron DeSantis is 'acting like Fidel Castro': Florida prosecutor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a budding "authoritarian," according one of the state's county prosecutors.

The Republican governor is widely perceived as a less maniacal Donald Trump, but Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that DeSantis displayed a number of troubling signs -- such as calling for the arrest of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"This is the same governor ordered our flags to be flown half staff when Rush Limbaugh died and ordering 1 million doses of hydroxychloroquine after then-president Trump touted it as a cure for COVID," Aronberg said. "It was not, and now Florida is stuck with 1 million doses of a drug that no hospital wants, but that's the kind of thing that plays well in the MAGA base."

"The governor has no power to make an arrest or order an arrest of Dr. Fauci," Aronberg added. "Even if he's elected president he won't have that power, at least not in a functioning democracy. I don't think DeSantis is an authoritarian, but I think he's authoritarian-curious."

One area of concern is the revival of a World War II-era civilian militia that he would control, the prosecutor said.

"He's starting his own little personal militia, that was announced a couple of weeks ago, hundreds of people under his control and now you have this, threatening to jail one of his political opponent. It does resemble some of the socialist dictators he loves to condemn. He's acting more like Fidel Castro cosplay, trying on the clothes to see if they will fit. Of course, the danger in all this is leading some of his most radical supporters to engage in violence. Dr. Fauci has already received multiple death threats over the past year, and there was a guy prosecuted in July by the feds for making horrific threats against Dr. Fauci. Hopefully this rhetoric will be toned down as we gear up towards 2024, [but] I don't think so."





