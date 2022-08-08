Ron DeSantis plans to campaign for candidates who pushed the 'Big Lie'

"In Senate Battle, Democrats Defy Biden’s Low Standing (for Now)" was the title of the Saturday article that essentially was a megaphone for the MAGA crowd, published in the Times' politics section.

The article's subhead made clear what readers could expect: “'The billion-dollar question,' as one Republican pollster put it, is whether Democratic candidates in crucial Senate races can continue to outpace the president’s unpopularity.”

"In a Senate split 50-50," wrote the Times' Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman, "Democrats on the campaign trail and in Congress have zero margin for error as the party tries to navigate a hostile political environment defined chiefly by President Biden’s albatross-like approval ratings,"



Rather than describe historic legislation as productive for the American people, and literally, a massive undertaking that will have positive global effects, the Times reporters opted to frame the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as a partisan, political scheme.

"In Washington, Senate Democrats are racing to bolster their position, pressing for a vote as soon as Sunday on a sweeping legislative package that represents their last, best sales pitch before the midterms to stay in power."

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch, latched onto to Times article and reporters.

"The only context that matters to these blindered horse-race analysts is Biden’s approval rating. The lies, the conspiracy theories, the threat to democracy," he noted, presumably referring to Trump, "are irrelevant."



Soledad O'Brien, the well-known former CNN anchor who now is chair of the Starfish Media Group, which she founded, and host of "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien," and is a frequent critic of the media offered her thoughts:

"It’s so gross," she responded.

"And it gets worse," Froomkin added. "Look who they quote: Republican pollster, anonymous Republican strategists, dude who runs Republican Super PAC, Mitch McConnell, one Dem pollster, Republican strategist, Republican Senate candidate, Republican Senate candidate, Republican strategist..."

Indeed, Haberman and Goldmacher quote "Robert Blizzard, a Republican pollster," "Republican strategists involved in Senate races, granted anonymity to speak candidly," "Steven Law, who leads the main Senate Republican super PAC," "Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader," "Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster," "Corry Bliss, a veteran Republican strategist," Joe O’Dea, a GOP candidate, GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters, "Andy Surabian, a Republican strategist advising a super PAC supporting Mr. Masters," and "Christina Freundlich, a Democratic consultant."

That's seven Republicans, an unknown number of unnamed anonymous GOP strategists, and two Democrats.



In a negative article about President Joe Biden, The New York Times didn't include any quotes from President Joe Biden or the White House. Not even anonymous ones.

The Times almost entirely ignored Biden's accomplishments from the past week chocked full of wins.

Here's how Haberman and Goldmacher served up those facts:

"With a strong job report on Friday, long-stalled legislation moving and gas prices on the decline — albeit from record highs — it is possible that Mr. Biden’s support could tick upward."

By contrast, on Sunday the Associated Press reported on Biden's "legacy-defining wins," including noting that a "summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the 'final piece' of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal once thought dead."

That economic agenda is what the Times called "a sweeping legislative package that represents their last, best sales pitch before the midterms to stay in power."

A CNN opinion piece Friday noted "Joe Biden sure is suddenly notching up an impressive string of victories. And they're not minor. In fact, Biden is on a roll when it comes to both domestic and foreign policy."

Over a week ago, NBC News' senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur noted, "If this deal passes," referring to the Inflation Reduction Act, which did pass on Sunday, "Biden will have inked wins on: Drug pricing, Climate/ACA $$, Higher taxes on corporations, $1.9T Covid rescue plan, $1.2T infrastructure law, New gun law, Chips/China bill, KBJ on SCOTUS, 73+ lower court judges, VAWA re-up, Postal reform."

He adds: "This is not a trivial agenda."

That list did not include all the wins Biden had last week before the IRA passed, including: 528,000 jobs added in July, unemployment at a 50-year low (3.5%), the killing of terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, CHIPS Act passage, PACT Act passage to help veterans affected by toxic burn pits, and gas prices dropping daily.

Meanwhile, others continued to blast the Times' reporting.

"Hard to believe this kind of bad, 'conventional wisdom' reporting is still happening, where they're saying Biden is 'albatross' around Dem candidates' necks and it's all...a mystery...." tweeted Michelangelo Signorile, a veteran journalist, SiriusXM Progress host, and writer of books and a Substack newsletter.

Some New York Times readers in the paper's own comments section were equally critical.

"Times pundits fail to distinguish between 'job approval' polls versus the relative popularity of the two parties’ agendas," wrote Baxter Jones. "Republican candidates have no agenda beyond tax cuts for their big contributors, banning all abortions, voter suppression, and abolishing Obamacare with no clue of how to replace it. Oh, and climate change denial."

Another reader wrote: "Nothing about abortion or extremism? No Democrats to quote? I hope there will be a follow up from a Democratic perspective."

"Wow!" wrote yet another reader. "I can't believe the premise of this article is so simplistic. Nothing is happening in this election other than how popular Joe Biden is. No mention of the anti-choice crowd and the shellacking they took in Kansas. Or how voter registration has vastly increased across the country since the Dobbs decision. (And one of the authors is a woman, presumably of liberal bent.)"

"No mention of the fact that the recent legislation passed (and passing, as I write this on Saturday night) by the Democrats is wildly popular with wide swaths of the populace, and even more popular with narrow swaths such as veterans," they continued.

"If all you have to do to control the congress is lambast the incumbent president, then we should start doing that the moment another Republican gets into the White House. Whence all this 'hate Joe Biden,' stuff. Populism, or right-wing radio with nothing else to sell? I hope most Americans are smarter than that."