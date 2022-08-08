Ron DeSantis plans to campaign for candidates who pushed the 'Big Lie'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans this month to campaign for some of the most notable candidates who denied Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

DeSantis is scheduled to appear at rallies for Pennsylvania GOP governor’s candidate Doug Mastriano, Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake, and U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, all of whom have echoed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

As the Sentinel points out, DeSantis was "one of the first Republicans" to suggest state legislatures could decide a presidential election over voters.

“Presidential electors are done by the legislators and the schemes they create and the framework, DeSantis said on Fox News back in November. "And if there’s departure from that, if they’re not following law, if they’re ignoring the law, then they can provide remedies as well.”

Aubrey Jewett, a professor of political science at the University of Central Florida, says that regardless if DeSantis has repeated the conspiracy theories or not, his campaigning for election deniers shows some to be "firmly in their camp."

"If you’re going to support those candidates, it suggests that it’s you’re in that camp that believes that Trump didn’t legitimately lose and that state legislatures have the right to overturn the results of a popular vote in the state," Jewett said.

