'How can anyone be so weak?' Morning Joe laughs out loud at Ron DeSantis tap-dancing around booster questions

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for refusing to say whether he had been given booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Former president Donald Trump apparently called the DeSantis "gutless" for sidestepping the question during an appearance on Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business program, and the "Morning Joe" host laughed out loud at the Republican governor's virtue signaling.

"What a dumb world he lives in," Scarborough said. "Is the whole solar system around him dumb? He's afraid to say whether he got a booster shot? How can anyone be so weak? I'm afraid to say what I'm really thinking. You're afraid to say whether you got a shot?"

"My god," Scarborough added, hooting with laughter. "What would it be like a man living in that kind of world? I really wonder what man would be afraid to tell people whether they got a shot or not? That's a weak, weak world he lives in."





