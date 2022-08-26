Ron DeSantis suspends school board members after grand jury accuses them of 'deceit and incompetence'
While the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit was dominating the national press in Palm Beach County, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was making big news one county to the south.

On Friday, the Miami Herald reported, "Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members for engaging in what the governor described as 'incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.'" In their place, DeSantis appointed a management consultant, a financial consultant, a construction company lobbyist, and a lawyer.

A grand jury report investigating the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had accused the four members of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” and recommended their removal from office.

"DeSantis suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office — and appointed Torey Alston, Manuel 'Nandy' A. Serrano, Ryan Reiter and Kevin Tynan to replace them," the newspaper reported. "The suspended board members are all women. The appointees are all men."

The firings came only weeks after DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was also elected by the voters.

"This action is in the best interest of the residents and students of Broward County and all citizens of Florida," DeSantis said in a statement.

