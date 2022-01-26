Morning Joe laughs out loud at latest Ron DeSantis ad: 'So stupid it makes your teeth hurt'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laughed out loud at a new campaign ad for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Florida Republican is selling campaign merchandise accusing the infectious disease expert of flip-flopping on his coronavirus recommendations as new evidence emerges about the deadly virus, and the "Morning Joe" host mocked the governor's re-election campaign spot hammering the same points.

"I thought his ads four years ago were the dumbest ads I've ever seen, where he's reading Donald Trump bedtime stories to his baby," Scarborough said. "I bet he's sorry he did that now, but this is just so stupid. I guess stupid people will like the ad, I don't know. Maybe P.T. Barnum was right, a sucker is born every day, but to attack a guy because, well, the realities of a virus change, as the virus changes, as the virus moves, as the virus, you know, mutates, it just -- again, the height of stupidity."

"It got him elected last time, I suppose it will get him elected again this time," he added, "but just, again, so stupid it should make your teeth hurt."



