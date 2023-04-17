'The possibilities are endless': Ron DeSantis threatens to build prison next to Disney

"Ma'am, you said earlier that you are only hearing about Donald Trump from one side and not the other," said Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY). "But I want to tell you that that's very, very intentional because they know that they are using taxpayer money to defend a private citizen in his own criminal investigation and that, that is an abuse of their power the day before this investigation began."

Goldman said the Republican-led committee was acting on Trump's direction to hold the taxpayer-funded hearing in Manhattan to distract from his own prosecution.

"I've asked the chairman and other members of House leadership to tell the American public what kind of collusion they have been doing with Donald Trump to use the power of this committee and of this Congress to interfere in this prosecution," Goldman said. "They have thus far refused."

The district attorney has sued Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to discover any potential cooperation with the former president, but Brame was angered when Goldman pointed out that her testimony had been part of a political investigation into Bragg.

"That's why we are here and that's what we want to emphasize to you, and we're not insulting you," Goldman said. "Your experiences are devastating. But the problem is is that this is a charade to cover up for an abuse of power that they are going around talking incessantly outside of this hearing about Donald Trump, and the purpose of this hearing is to cover up for what they know to be an inappropriate investigation."

Brame began to interrupt, but Goldman asked her to hold her comments because he had only 20 second left -- but the witness erupted.

"Don't insult my intelligence," Brame said, as Jordan tried to maintain order. "You're trying to insult me, like I'm not aware of what's going on. I'm fully aware of what's going on here. That's why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party."

