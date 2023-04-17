'The possibilities are endless': Ron DeSantis threatens to build prison next to Disney
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has threatened to build a prison next to Disney World after a disagreement over the state's "Don't Say Gay" law.

At a press conference on Monday, DeSantis announced that Republicans in the legislature would introduce a bill to circumvent a last-minute effort for Disney to maintain control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District where it is located. The governor has fought to remove Disney's self-governance after the company came out against a "Don't Say Gay" bill that critics said could marginalize LGBTQ+ people.

Responding to a question, DeSantis mused about what he would do with his new power over the Magic Kingdom.

"So if you look at this whole special district, well, Disney Corporation obviously owns a lot of it, but the district owns other land," the governor told reporters. "And you know, quite frankly, I wasn't even thinking about that land."

"Oh, but come to think of it, now people are like, well, what should we do with this land?" he continued. "And so, you know, it's like, okay, kids, I mean, people have said, you know, maybe, maybe have another, maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks."

"Someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison," DeSantis added. "Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are endless."

Watch the video below.

