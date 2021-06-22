MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously trolls ‘impotent’ Trump as Ron DeSantis grabs control of GOP
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ridiculed Donald Trump as a potential Republican challenger emerged, and he seemed to relish the fact the former president was powerless to respond.

The "Morning Joe" host opened the segment by archly hyping the news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had narrowly beaten Trump in a recent conservative straw poll, seemingly intended to infuriate the ex-president, if he was watching.

"I don't know, it seems like it's Ron DeSantis' party -- any other news?" Scarborough said, giggling. "I mean, he owns this place. Why don't we just put 'mission accomplished' up at the RNC. It's over, it is over."

Scarborough and the other panelists seemed to relish the fact that Trump was largely silenced, unlike the days when they could set off a round of furious tweets by mocking or criticizing him on air.

"How does Trump try and take it back?" said panelist Katty Kay. "He's silenced. He's sort of impotent at this point -- he can't tweet, can't go out on Facebook."

"No, he does these emails but I don't know who reads them," said co-host Mika Brzezinski, as Scarborough cackled and wiped tears from his eyes.

"He propped up DeSantis, talked about Desantis being his running made in 2024," said former RNC chair Michael Steele, "and DeSantis may be calling him, 'Will you be my cabinet secretary?'"

"Help me, man," Scarborough said. "He gave DeSantis his start, DeSantis wouldn't be here but for him, and now all these people are saying it's DeSantis' party. Unfortunately for [Trump] it looks like DeSantis' party."


06 22 2021 06 15 13 www.youtube.com