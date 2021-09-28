Trump is losing Wall Street megadonors: ‘Ron DeSantis is my favorite man’

Wall Street megadonors are making their bets on the 2024 Republican nominee, and it's not former president Donald Trump.

One-fifth of the $55 million that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has raised this year came from finance industry donors, while just 2 percent of Trump's 2020 haul came from Wall Street -- which is banking on the 43-year-old governor to be the GOP nominee, reported Bloomberg.

"Ron DeSantis is my favorite man," said Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, which gave $250,000 to DeSantis's political action committee in April. "[He] does much more substantial planning. He thinks about how he wants to implement things. He gives himself time to think it through. "The 76-year-old billionaire gave hundreds of thousands to Trump in 2016 and 2017, but he now hopes the twice-impeached one-term president calls it a career rather than seeking re-election again -- an opinion he seems to share with other financiers.





"I think the Wall Street guys love that Gov. DeSantis has guts and was willing to keep Florida open, to keep the economy going in our state," says Nick Iarossi, a Tallahassee lobbyist authorized by DeSantis to speak about fundraising.

CNBC reported last month that major GOP political donors were shying away from the former president after growing concerned about how he was spending the money he's raised.

According to Bloomberg, Citadel owner Ken Griffin, who did not give to Trump in 2020, gave $5 million to the governor's PAC in April, while Tudor Management's Paul Tudor Jones II gave $400,000 and buyout pioneer John Childs contributed $250,000, and DeSantis pulled in about $1 million from dozens of former Trump donors on Wall Street.

"He has the most impressive national fundraising network, except for President Trump," said GOP donation bundler Brian Ballard.