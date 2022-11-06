'Delusional' DeSantis mocked for believing he can 'out-Trump Trump'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Lincoln Project host Tara Setmayer, a former Republican strategist, ridiculed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for desperately trying to out-Trump former President Donald Trump.

Referring to him as “Ron Delusional,” Setmayer said that DeSantis is trying to generate a God complex akin to what Trump has done. The problem is that he doesn't have the talent to do it and Trump already has the monopoly on it.

The establishment Republicans appear to believe that DeSantis will somehow save the GOP by eliminating Donald Trump in a 2024 match-up, she said.

"I think Donald Trump will destroy Ron DeSantis because DeSantis doesn't have it," she explained. "He thinks he does, but he does not. And the amateurish way in which he is going about trying to prop himself up demonstrates that. Neither one of them are qualified to be President of the United States and they both represent equal dangers to our democracy because of the way they governed and the way they'll govern moving forward. It's another part of the asinine way in which Republicans think they have some type of monopoly and Christianity in this country."

Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod thinks that it's clear DeSantis is already trying to test some ads ahead of the start of the 2024 presidential race, which she said begins the day after the Nov. 8 election.

