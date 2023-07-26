DeSantis says he could hire RFK Jr. to head up the Food and Drug Administration

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) just fired one-third of his campaign staff this week, but he's giving some thought to who he would hire to his presidential administration.

Speaking to the streaming channel OutKick, DeSantis was asked about whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be someone he'd consider as a vice presidential running mate. DeSantis explained that there are a lot of issues that they disagree on, like the time RFK Jr. said people who don't believe in climate change belong in jail. But there would be room for him in other parts of his administration.

"Yes, on the medical stuff, I'm very good on that, so that does appeal to me, but there's a whole host of other things that he'd probably be out of step with," said DeSantis. "So, in that regard, you'd say, okay, if you're president, sic him on the FDA if he'd be willing to serve or sic him on CDC. But in terms of being veep, there's 70 percent of the issues that he may be averse to our base on. You know, that just creates an issue."

RFK Jr. told Joe Rogen, falsely, that ivermectin, a de-worming drug, was suppressed by the FDA as part of a plot by the government to push COVID-19 vaccines and get them emergency use authorization.

In June, he tweeted he would "hold the agencies and individuals responsible, and we will compensate the vaccine injured."

He also linked "vaccine research" to HIV and Spanish Flu.

He's pledged to gut the FDA entirely if he's elected as president. The FDA requires regulations and standards for medicines before they're sold to the broad public.

In an NBC News interview with Brandy Zadrozny, Kennedy claimed that the FDA boards are nothing more than "sockpuppets" for the pharmaceutical agency.

He also wants to seriously gut the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as "and the expert advisory panels of doctors, scientists and professors they rely on," wrote Zadrozny.

"And when the next pandemic arrives — and it will — would President Kennedy pursue vaccines as Trump did? Kennedy won’t directly say," she continued. "He says he’d prioritize treatments, like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine — which Kennedy says worked against Covid, despitenumerousstudiessayingthey didn’t (and the retraction of flawed or fraudulent studies that claimed they did)."

See the video of the interview below or at the link here.