Ron DeSantis offered to 'hide' Libs of TikTok founder despite California residency: report
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis © Wade Vandervort / AFP

Right-wing activist Chaya Raichik said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) offered to "hide" her after she was exposed as the person behind the @libsoftiktok Twitter account.

In an interview that aired on Tuesday, Raichik told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that a DeSantis staffer offered her help despite her California residency.

"When I was doxxed, someone from Ron DeSantis' team called me and she said, 'The governor wanted me to give you a message,'" she recalled. "He said if you don't feel safe — you or your family — if you need a place to go, to hide, to stay, you can come to the governor's mansion."

"What?" Carlson exclaimed.

"We have a guest house for you," Raichik remembered the staffer saying. "And you can come and stay as long as you need."

"The governor of Florida did this?" Carlson clarified.

"I was almost in tears," Raichik confirmed.

"And you're living in California?" the Fox News host asked.

"I'm living in California, yeah," Raichik answered.

She noted that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) personally called to speak with her for about 30 minutes.

"Those are people that have actual responsibilities," Carlson later pointed out.

Watch the video below from Fox Nation.

Media SmartNews Video