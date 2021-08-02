‘Frankly moronic’: Doctor shreds Ron DeSantis for banning masks in schools as COVID-19 explodes in Florida
A public health expert condemned the order by Gov. Ron DeSantis banning mask mandates in Florida schools.

The Florida Republican, who is widely seen as the 2024 GOP frontrunner if Donald Trump chooses not to run, overruled local mask orders and threatened to withhold funding from schools that impose masking as the delta variant of the coronavirus explodes across the state, where 49 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

"It's frankly moronic that something like this would be considered," Dr. Vin Gupta told "Morning Joe." "There should be mask mandates in schools, enforced -- this should not be a parent-level decision. What Ron DeSantis is doing makes no sense whatsoever. That must be the case. We do need children back in schools and we can make it safe, relatively speaking, until they get vaccinated, but that's vital that school districts are able to mandate that and enforce it. It should not be a parent-level decision. This should be an example of what's allowed across the country."

"Schools can be safe, but they need the ability to mandate, they need capital infrastructure and improvements to their HVAC systems, MERV 13 filters in the vents," Gupta added. "These things cost $30,000 per classrooms, that's going to require a certain level of resources and commitment from state and local government. But we need it across the country, and certainly places where there's high rates and low vaccinations."


