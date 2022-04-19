Florida’s complaint about CRT in math books comes from faked equation problems: State House Dem

More than four dozen math books were blocked in Florida alleging that they're teaching "critical race theory."
It led many to mock the extreme lengths that Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to eliminate things he finds objectionable. The story sparked outrage before it ultimately gave into mockery with people making jokes about math being "divisive" and that remainders are "socialist."
As blogger JoeMyGod observed, Florida state Rep. Carlos G. Smith asked the DeSantis' administration to show proof that the textbooks were "indoctrinating" the state's youth. What his staff came up with, however, was a problem that wasn't even in one of the books and was actually from Missouri.
This is math homework from a public school district in Missouri. How does this help kids learn algebra, exactly? No wonder China is winning\u2026 \n\n(Photo from @CMartinForMO)pic.twitter.com/gKF7Fe9QTr— Christina Pushaw \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Christina Pushaw \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1650159483
When DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw posted screen captures of objectionable math problems, it turned people to search which math book would use such a math problem, only to discover that the problem wasn't in a book. It was part of an internet worksheet and the company that posted it online had it removed.
#DeSantis had three days to provide basic info on the 54 math books he banned from schools for allegedly \u201cindoctrinating\u201d kids with CRT.\n\nThe best his propaganda machine could do was deflect to a Missouri district that apologized for a homework assignment they didn\u2019t approve.pic.twitter.com/2KkUqqWMNl— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@Rep. Carlos G Smith) 1650287795
Another individual found the actual post on the website with the questions that the supplemental site came up with. It clearly shows that someone edited the worksheet.
Here\u2019s the picture of the actual math work. The school district altered it to fit their narrative. And now the governor of Florida is using the doctored work to justify banning math books. @AnnaForFloridapic.twitter.com/ameu7u5Bko— THEE emanzi\ud83d\udd30 (@THEE emanzi\ud83d\udd30) 1650298836
NOW WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Ilhan Omar to 9/11 hijackers after she calls out Christian music on plane
Marjorie Taylor Greene unfairly compares Ilhan Omar to 911 terrorists www.youtube.com