‘Helluva race’ if Matt Gaetz runs against Ron DeSantis in 2024: Florida reporter

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) could be on a collision course in 2024, Politico's Florida expert explained on MSNBC on Thursday.

Joy Reid interviewed Marc Caputo about the latest in the Gaetz scandals, including his report that the Florida Republican could be facing an obstruction of justice investigation in addition to the child sex trafficking investigation previously reported.

"At this point Gaetz is going around the country with the QAnon lady (Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) as if nothing is wrong. He's acting like it's all good. Obviously she's his ally and QAnon weirdly enough likes him although he's being accused of the thing that's central to their argument in the world," Reid noted. "DeSantis has been pretty quiet about him. He's been too busy vetoing mental health care for the survivors of the pulse nightclub and signing anti-trans bills for kids in school. Are they still allies? Who are his allies, Gaetz?"

"That's a good question," Caputo replied. "Gaetz pretty much is in that farthest right corner of the conservative movement. From what we gather there hasn't been a really close relationship between Gaetz and DeSantis for quite some time. DeSantis has grown and gone his own way."

DeSantis is being bandied about as a potential presidential candidate and Gaetz is on this tour with Marjorie Taylor Greene and has views about running for president as well. That would be a helluva matchup that we would see in Florida and nationwide if those two politicians — one-time allies, don't know if they're not allies anymore, they're certainly not enemies — if they wind up running against each other," Caputo said.

"As if Florida needs more shame," Reid replied.



