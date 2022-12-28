Revealed: DeSantis aide used private email address to feed longtime pal advice for winning migrant flights contract

QAnon, at its core, is an intellectual black hole that feasts on the vulnerable minds of its subscribers. But what happens if a devout believer decides that they have had enough? That question was answered on Tuesday afternoon when a woman from Vancouver, Canada named Michelle Tittler – who has a reputation for posting racist content – dumped Q in a pair of profanity-filled videos.

READ MORE: 'In the name of Jesus': Pro-Donald Trump QAnon rally prays for refuge from 'deep state, RINO trash'

In part one, Tittler explained why she renounced her faith:

Roll the camera. There are a lot of orbs here right now. But that's okay because nothing you say or do right now, Q, is gonna stop me. F*ck off, all of you. Seriously, I quit. I quit Q and QArmy. And the reason why I quit is because on December 19th, 2022, Q refused to acknowledge my Q+3730. And I've been doing it for six years. Next year – that means I have to wait for another year.

According to comments on a Reddit thread, "Q+3730" likely refers to Tittler's codename, as is evident in this interpretive dance routine that she uploaded to her YouTube channel on December 19th, 2019. This Daily Show interview from August 10th seems to confirm that hypothesis. Apparently, many QAnon followers construe meaning from an ancient numerical system called Gematria. There is even a calculator (as well as an app) that reveals messages derived from supposed esoteric relationships between specific words and integers.

Continuing on, Tittler launched into a tantrum about dust particles floating around her head that she thinks are "orbs" manifesting the spirits of Q's disciples. Tittler also declared that she is terminating her "transmissions" with extraterrestrials because neither Q, nor ex-Trump White House adviser/twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon, nor fired Newsmax correspondent Lara Logan validated her communications, which Tittler transduced through music for all who wished to see:

Look at all these orbs. You guys, get lost. I'm not coming back no matter what you do here with these orbs. Just so you know, no matter what happens from here on in, Q, I'm not coming back. You're on your own. And in fact, I'm taking down the ET transmissions.



F*ck you. F*ck all of you on this planet, alright? I tried to give the ET transmissions to Lara Logan. I tried to give them to Steve Bannon. Lara Logan. Lara Logan, 'I got gang-raped a whole buncha times and therefore I'm a, a, legit journalist.' Bullsh*t, Lara Logan. All you can talk about is the rape at the border. You can't talk about the real pandemic of child trafficking. None of you can. And it's in my E-tree-T-T transmissions.

Q, f*ck you. I'm telling you, the minute I see you I'm gonna punch you in the temple so godd*mned hard it's gonna knock you out. It didn't have to be this way. It never had to be this way.

During the sinking of Atlantis, the Archons took over and that's how long it's taken you to get back here and do anything at all. And even though you've gotten back here and you sucked everybody into all of this for this long, nothing has happened. No arrests. Nothing. We've got yet another election stolen. No! No Q! No. No matter what happens from here on in, I'm not coming back. You blew it. Next year will be seven years of doing disclosure for you. F*CK YOU. And f*ck all you orbs. Get the f*ck outta my house. I seriously mean it. Get out.

In part two, Tittler returned for a darker encore:

F*ck all of you. You're losers. In fact, I wanna tell you one last thing before I go. I have something on my back. It looks like skin cancer. I honestly am praying to God I have cancer and that I'm going to die. And I'm not just saying that. I will do anything to get out of here. Anything. You guys aren't worth saving. You're not worth saving. None of you can wake up. You just can't do it. You just can't do it. Look at all the orbs. F*ck you, you're not gettin' me back. I told you, Q, I told you that this had to happen this December and you didn't do it. So ya lost me, okay? You're not in charge, Q, I am. I'm doing disclosure. I'm just as much part of this plan as you are, okay? So f*ck off. Hmm, that's it. See ya later. I'm not doing anything more for this and I'm taking down my ET transmissions. You guys can just live in your stupidity forever. Nothing's gonna change. It's not as if anything – why should you know about the Galactics? Why should you know the truth? You don't care. You don't want it. You don't even want it. And Q doesn't want to give it to you.

Watch Tittler's ravings below or at this link.

QAnon adherent quits in meltdown against QArmy after going 6 years without being acknowledged by Q, Steve Bannon, or Lara Logan. pic.twitter.com/hpvUXsPZc6

— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 27, 2022