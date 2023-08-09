Attorney suspended by DeSantis attacks governor: 'A smokescreen for a flailing and disastrous campaign'

Monique Worrell, the state attorney for Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit, lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday after he unilaterally suspended her for purportedly being too soft on criminals.

While talking with reporters after the suspension, Worrell called DeSantis' actions an egregious abuse of power and wholly unjustified given her work as a state attorney.

"There used to be a standard where I would have had to have been criminally prosecuted or something, neglecting my duties, meaning that I don't show up for work and do my job, or that I had some sort of an illness that prevented me from doing my job," she said.

"But under this tyranny, elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes and by the whim of the governor. And no matter how you feel about me, you should not be okay with that."

Worrell then linked DeSantis' move to his presidential campaign, which has undergone massive turnover in recent weeks as polls show the Florida governor significantly trailing behind former President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: House Dems 'sharpening their knives' as GOP threatens government shut down over abortion pill

"This is simply a smokescreen for Ron DeSantis' failing and disastrous presidential campaign," she charged. "He needed to get back into the media in some positive way that would be red meat for his base, and he will have accomplished that today."

Watch the video below or at this link.



