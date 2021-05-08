Ron DeSantis committing 'absolutely unforgivable' mistake threatening Florida's economy: Miami mayor

The mayor of Miami-Dade County in Florida called out the state's GOP governor during a Friday appearance on CNN.

"Is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about to lose Norwegian Cruise Lines from operating in Florida?" CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked. "Last month, DeSantis signed an executive order banning private companies from requiring proof of vaccination. Well yesterday, the CEO of Norwegian Cruises was his company may suspend cruises from Florida as a result."

Camerota interviewed Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"Explain what happens if Norwegian Cruises pulls from there," Camerota said.

"This would really be devastating," the mayor replied. "We are the cruising capital of the world, we depend on these cruises."

"We're talking about tens of thousands of jobs," she explained. "It's not just those on the ships themselves, it's the ancillary economy, those that produce for the ships, it's the tourism that results from people coming into Miami-Dade county. We're talking about billions of dollars of impact on our local economy."

Camerota noted the county had just spent $263 billion building a new terminal for the company.

"How do you recoup the money if they decide not to cruise from there anymore?" Camerota asked.

"We cannot," the mayor replied. "This is absolutely unforgivable."