DeSantis official scrubs old tweets attacking OAN after network head cuts his boss a check: report

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that a communications official for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appears to have scrubbed old tweets attacking the far-right One America News Network (OAN) — just days after the head of the network cut a $20,000 campaign donation to DeSantis' political action committee.
"DeSantis’ deputy spokesperson Jeremy Redfern — an outspoken Twitter presence — has a history of relentlessly trashing the MAGA cable outlet, especially after the Capitol insurrection," reported Justin Baragona. "'OAN. The most trusted leader in Fake News,' Redfern posted on Jan. 6, 2021, reacting to a Twitter user sharing an One America News graphic claiming Trump won in a landslide. 'This is an OAN reporter. She is delusional,' he tweeted two weeks later in response to then-OAN host Christina Bobb’s claim that 'Biden will never be president.' (Bobb eventually ditched OAN to work for Trump.)"
"The former Florida Department of Health spokesperson joined the DeSantis team this year after infamous troll Christina Pushaw left to join the governor’s campaign," said the report. "In typical DeSantis World fashion, Redfern wrote to Confider: 'You’re right. I was wrong - the Daily Beast is actually the head of the Fake News Brigade. I won’t make that mistake again.' The DeSantis flack then quietly proceeded to delete each of these tweets, plus one from 2020 that previously eluded Confider: 'OAN. (Something that starts with an O) qAnon Network? Help me out here.'"
The report that OAN founder Robert Herring contributed $20,000 to DeSantis' PAC — an apparent hedge of bets as Republicans wait for former President Donald Trump to officially declare his candidacy for 2024 — was reported last week.
OAN was one of the key outlets putting out disinformation about the 2020 election being stolen. It is one of several networks and individuals, including Fox News and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who face lawsuits from election equipment firms for defamation.
In recent months, OAN has faced more setbacks, with AT&T and Verizon both dropping the network from its cable services.