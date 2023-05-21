Fox News panelist trashes DeSantis: 'The Pillsbury Doughboy has more personality'

John Burnett, a former New York County GOP official, told Fox News that the Pillsbury Doughboy "has more personality" than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

During a discussion with a panel of Republican and Democratic voters on Sunday, Burnett was asked about his pick for the 2024 presidential election.

"First off, Florida has always been operated and administered pretty well, right?" Burnett began. "Way before Governor DeSantis actually arrived. So let's get over the DeSantis hype."

"And DeSantis acts like, you know, a guy who's kind of desperate looking for a date in the primary," he continued. "And when we're trying to win a general election, and when it comes down to personality, I think the Pillsbury Doughboy has more personality than Governor DeSantis."

But Burnett said he was also not "all-in" for former President Donald Trump.

"So those who actually announced, or may announce like Governor [Glenn] Youngkin, I'm open," he concluded.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.