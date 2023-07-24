Florida billionaire becomes latest to consider abandoning DeSantis over far-right policies: report

Palm Beach hedge fund manager Nelson Peltz is reconsidering his support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), The Financial Times reported.

Citing "people familiar" with Peltz's thoughts, the billionaire sees DeSantis' position on abortion to be too extreme.

Peltz is refusing to comment, but a person familiar with him told FT: “Nelson Peltz thinks that most of DeSantis’s policies are acceptable, but his position on abortion is way too severe. … That may undermine Peltz’s desire to financially support DeSantis as a candidate."

Earlier this year, DeSantis endorsed and signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, banning the procedure after just six weeks, which is before most women know they're pregnant, The Sun-Sentinel reported. The move came after he signed a 15-week ban in 2022, which was immediately challenged in court. As a result of the hold on that case, the six-week ban is also now on hold. The FT report cited a recent Gallup poll that said 69 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal.

DeSantis has continued to lose support among voters. While he was initially seen as a formidable opponent of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trumps, his numbers continue to tank the more he travels the country and campaigns.

Peltz isn't the only billionaire to think about jumping off the DeSantis ship. Ken Griffin is another one. While he's been a public supporter to DeSantis' reelection efforts, the New York Times reported Griffin’s support had become "murkier." Thomas Peterffy, another billionaire, also announced DeSantis had lost his support in April.

Read more details about the DeSantis campaign's updates at the Sun-Sentinel.