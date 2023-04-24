The View cracks up at 'bobblehead' Ron DeSantis: 'Coming to a Trump ad near you'

"The View" co-hosts cracked up at a video clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brushing off concerns about his poll numbers with an odd facial expression.

Host Whoopi Goldberg could barely contain her laughter long enough to introduce the video clip, which shows DeSantis during a visit to Japan responding to concerns about his polling against Donald Trump by opening his eyes wide and shaking his head from side to side.

“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” DeSantis says, moving his head strangely and pitching his voice higher than usual.

The audience joined the co-hosts in confused laughter.

"He may not be a candidate, but he's a human bobblehead," said co-host Ana Navarro.

"That is going to be coming to a Trump ad near you," said co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.