Lincoln Project brutally mocks Ron DeSantis for wimping out of fighting Trump at CPAC

The ex-Republican group Lincoln Project is up with a new video ridiculing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for pulling out of CPAC. The organization is facing a lot of backlash from Republicans after the chair of the group was accused of groping a male staffer on Herschel Walker's Senate campaign.

During the 2022 campaign, the Lincoln Project said that DeSantis ran an "SNL-worthy" commercial promoting his military service, saying he would never "back down from a fight." But that's exactly what's happening at CPAC this week.

Former President Donald Trump will be speaking at the conference, where he's undoubtedly going to attack DeSantis. While DeSantis was scheduled to speak at the event, he's withdrawn from it. The Lincoln Project mocked him, saying that he was backing down from the fight.

Co-creator of the group, Rick Wilson, explained, "I'm telling you...this guy has a glass jaw. He chickened out of facing Trump at CPAC because his carefully curated tough-guy schtick can't take a hit."

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-FL) noticed DeSantis backing down too.

"DeSantis is skipping CPAC because he’s afraid of Trump," he tweeted on Thursday.

See the ad below or at the link here.