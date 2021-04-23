GOP's Ron Johnson 'highly suspicious' of race to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19
Ron Johnson on CNN -- screenshot

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) cast dark suspicions on the "big push" to vaccinate American adults against the deadly coronavirus.

The Wisconsin Republican, who's one of the Senate's most notorious sources of disinformation, told radio host and vaccine skeptic Vicki McKenna that the inoculations aren't necessary, reported Forbes.

"[There's] no reason to be pushing vaccines on people," Johnson said, adding that doses should be "limited" only to those most vulnerable. "If you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?"

"I'm getting highly suspicious [of the] big push to make sure everybody gets the vaccine," he added.

Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19 in October, falsely claimed the vaccine was not "fully approved" and argued that its 95-percent effectiveness against serious illness showed that only a small number of individuals needed to get the shots.

The comments put him at odds with long-standing scientific consensus regarding vaccinations of contagious disease, as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who spent much of the last congressional recess urging skeptical Republican men to get vaccinated.