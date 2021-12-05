Ron Johnson brutally flattened by Anthony Fauci for claiming he 'overhyped' the Covid-19 crisis
At the conclusion of an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on the rise of the omicron Covid variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci was given the opportunity to respond to Sen. Ron Johnson (R_WI) who earlier in the week claimed the doctor "overhyped" the Covid-19 crisis with Johnson also downplaying the deaths from AIDS decades ago.

Speaking with Fox's Brian Kilmeade, Johnson stated, "Fauci did the exact same thing with AIDS. He overhyped it. He created all kinds of fear, saying it could affect the entire population when it couldn’t. And he’s doing, he’s using the exact same playbook with COVID, ignoring therapy, pushing a vaccine.”

Speaking with the doctor, host Jake Tapper stated, "Obviously, that's a bizarre and false assertion. President George W. Bush gave you the Presidential Medal of Freedom because of your leadership in the AIDS crisis. I did want to give you an opportunity to respond."

A visibly irritated Fauci responded, "How do you respond to something as preposterous as that? Over-hyping AIDS? It killed over 750,000 Americans, 36 million people worldwide. How do you overhype that?"

"Over-hyping Covid?" he continued. "It killed 780,000 Americans and over 5 million people worldwide. I don't have any clue of what he is talking about."

