'Fabulist' Ron Johnson is the 'worst Wisconsin political representative since Joe McCarthy': local newspaper

The editorial board of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week delivered a scathing denunciation of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), whom it urged Wisconsin voters to "retire" at the upcoming midterm elections.
In a brutal editorial published this week, the Journal Sentinel editors walk through Johnson's litany of disqualifying actions, ranging from promoting junk science about the novel coronavirus to spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election to pitching a plan that would completely destabilize funding for Social Security and Medicare.
Even more damningly, the editors note that Johnson's own office was involved in the potentially criminal scheme to submit a phony slate of "alternate" electors with the aim of giving former President Donald Trump an illegitimate win in the 2020 election he decisively lost to President Joe Biden.
"Trump and his lawyers were pushing a wild scheme to replace authentic electors — the people selected based on citizens' votes — with sycophants who would flip the results in battleground states to Trump," the editors argue. "That corrupt plan could have erased the choice made by voters and potentially handed the presidency to Trump if enough swing states flipped."
All of this leads the editors to declare that Johnson is "the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy."
"Johnson in the past promised to serve no more than two terms," the editors conclude. "Voters should hold him to that pledge in November."