'He's very dishonest': Ron Johnson voter explains why she wants nothing to do with him this election
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is struggling to connect with Wisconsin voters who supported him in the past following Trump's unsuccessful coup attempt and the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.

MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser took a look at the race on Saturday, speaking with reporter Julie Tsirkin in Milwaukee.

Johnson is being challenged by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is campaigning hard on abortion rights.

"The overturn of Roe was a huge overstep by the Supreme Court," Barnes told MSNBC. "And look, these people are playing politics with the health and safety and the lives of women in Wisconsin. 70% of people here agree that Roe should be law of the land."

Tsirkin reported speaking with a woman from Kenosha, Wisconsin named Katie Lehman who had voted for Johnson with her husband in the past, but is supporting Barnes in the 2022 midterms.

"I don't think that middle-aged white men should be making decisions for women at all," she explained. I have always been pro-life, my whole life. I am not in favor of abortion, but I am not in favor of taking away a woman's right to choose."

"We actually voted for Ron Johnson once in the past because he seemed honest in his commercials and he is not honest," Lehman said. "In fact he is very dishonest."

