Latest Capitol attacker charges serve another blow to Ron Johnson's theory insurrection wasn't armed

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has said several times that everything that he knows about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows that the people who attacked the building weren't "armed." But yet another Capitol attacker was handed a weapons charge by the Justice Department on Thursday, according to NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane.

It's news that flies in the face of Johnsson's comments about the attack.

"The fact of the matter is this didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me," Johnson said, 14-minutes into a local Wisconsin radio interview. "Armed, when you hear armed. Don't you think of firearms. Here's a question I'd like to have answered: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?"

The answer is that there are now four people who have been charged with possessing weapons on Jan. 6. While there were many others, given the number of weapons confiscated by police, these cases involve specific charges.

"Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, was charged with two new crimes in a superseding indictment Thursday, which alleged that he transported a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun to D.C. and that he carried the semi-automatic handgun while on U.S. Capitol grounds Jan 6," reported CBS News.



The report explained that when Reffitt was arrested in during the attack, prosecutors said he told family members that he had his gun on him in Washington. He also confessed that he "stormed the Capitol." He received an additional charge of "transporting firearms in furtherance of civil disobedience."

According to Reffitt's wife, he's a member of the "Three Percenters" militia.

See the MacFarlane update in the video below: