Republican Ron Johnson confirms Wisconsin fake elector works for him
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has been embroiled in a difficult reelection campaign, only recently realizing that the voters in his state think he's he's a "tool of Vladimir Putin." The scandals got worse on Wednesday when confirmed that one of the fake Wisconsin electors works for his campaign.

Wisconsin was one of several states in which a group of Republican leaders attempted to confuse the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence and the National Archives by submitting phony GOP electors for Donald Trump despite the state voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and American Independent revealed that Pam Travis was one of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who signed false documents.

Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning called her a "grassroots staffer" who is tasked with "answering phones" and said that it's being "blown way out of proportion."

IN OTHER NEWS: Legal experts say Trump lawyers may need their own lawyers after 'damning' DOJ filing

Individuals who signed false documents in other states have been subpoenaed by the Justice Department, revealing that the department is actively investigating the fake electors as a federal crime.

Her LinkedIn page says that she officially worked for Johnson starting in March 2022, and the Federal Election Commission reports for Johnson's campaign show that she's been paid just over $10,200 for her work. She also got a $3500 mileage reimbursement in May and July.

SmartNews