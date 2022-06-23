Ron Johnson blames another pro-Trump GOP lawmaker for phony elector documents
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) explained this week why his chief of staff had offered to deliver fake electors to then-vice president Mike Pence on January 6, 2021, and later he blamed a Republican congressman.

The House select committee presented text messages between Johnson's chief of staff, Sean Riley, and Pence aide David Hodgson offering to have the senator hand deliver documents signed by unlawful electors from Michigan and Wisconsin, and the GOP senator said on Thursday that those documents came from Rep. Mike Kelly's (R-PA) office.

Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, filed a lawsuit after Trump lost arguing that mail-in voting violated the state constitution, and he asked a court to disqualify all mail-in ballots or, alternatively, disqualify every ballot cast and substitute a slate of electors chosen by the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

IN OTHER NEWS: Constitutional law professor proposes a way Congress can stop Donald Trump from running in 2024

Pence's office told Johnson's chief of staff not to deliver the fraudulent documents on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election win.

“I had no idea this was even going to be delivered to us. It got delivered staff to staff. My chief of staff did the right thing, contacted the vice president’s staff. They said they didn’t want it, so we didn’t deliver it,” Johnson said earlier this week.

SmartNews