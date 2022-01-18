Ron Johnson campaign poll flops when it's overwhelmingly supportive of getting rid of the filibuster
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is in the fight of his political career as even Republicans are quietly "having a heart attack" over his candidacy for a third term.

On Tuesday, Johnson took to his campaign Twitter to poll his followers and ask if people want to get rid of the filibuster to pass things like the human infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation.

Within just an hour, Johnson has over 22,000 respondents with 95 percent of them saying that they want to get rid of the filibuster and pass some legislation.


Johnson is having a tough time in his state, with his own hometown newspaper calling him a "delusional huckster" and "political grifter."

Johnson's conspiracy theories about COVID-19 is also prompting frustration among Republicans, who "privately roll their eyes" after every bizarre antic.

See the updated poll results below:

