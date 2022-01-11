Ron Johnson is privately giving Republicans a 'heart attack' — and they wish he'd retire: Wisconsin reporter

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) announced that he would be running for a third term, despite taking a term limits pledge. But according to one local Wisconsin reporter, Republicans wish that Johnson would fade away into retirement.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes recalled some of Johnson's greatest hits about the COVID-19 pandemic. While he's pushed bogus treatments like hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, he has also promoted mouth wash as a virus cure. Listerine was then forced to come out debunking Johnson's claim.

Just last week, Johnson responded to WCPT News questions about the vaccine by saying, "Why do we think that we can create something better than God?"

Johnson's polling is in the 30s and he's become one of the least popular senators in his home state.

"And as a result, he's giving a lot of Republicans a heart attack," said Ruth Conniff, the editor in chief of The Wisconsin Examiner. "Not only are Democrats excited to run against Johnson, Republicans will say privately that they really, really hoped he would not run. They had some other people who were a little more normal that they had in mind, including Mike Gallagher, Congressman from Green Bay, who is very personable, presents well, seems kind of moderate. The problem for Johnson is the softening of support for Trump in the suburbs in Wisconsin, which helped defeat Trump here in 2020. Those are the people that Johnson needs. And yet, Johnson is doubling down on all the positions that the suburban women, who turned against Trump, really don't like. All the anti-vaccine stuff, the real extremism."

However, Johnson doesn't seem that concerned about reelection. The Cook Political Report has ranked Johnson as the only Republican incumbent thus far that is a "toss-up."

See the interview below:



