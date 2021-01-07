GOP senator attempting to steal the election denies any responsibility for fatal insurrection

One of the GOP senators leading the effort to overturn the 2020 election results denied any culpability for the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has been one of the leaders to overturn the will of the voters and was interviewed by NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake following the riots by Trump supporters.



"Senator, Interesting day," Haake noted. "Are you still planning to object to the results when things get going again?"

"We're going to be talking to our colleagues, in terms of what, what's all happening here. We've been discussing this," Johnson replied. "Obviously, in light of events, there's a little bit of a different attitude."

"Do you guys think you have any responsibility for what happened here today?" Haake asked.

"No," Johnson replied. "No, absolutely not."

"None?" Haake asked.

"None," the GOP senator replied.

"None whatsoever?" Haake asked, apparently in disbelief.

"No," Johnson insisted.

"Does the president have any responsibility for this?" Haake asked. "You don't think the language you guys have been using about a stolen election could have contributed to this violence? Nothing else to say on this at all, senator?"

"No," Johnson replied.

Johnson has repeatedly pushed unfounded allegations of election fraud.