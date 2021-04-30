FBI warned GOP's Ron Johnson he was being used to spread Russian propaganda -- and he didn't care
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) got a defensive briefing from federal law enforcement officials last year in which he was warned that he was being used to spread Russian propaganda -- but he quickly shrugged off their warnings.

The Washington Post reports that the FBI last summer told Johnson that he was spreading Russian disinformation aimed at influencing the results of the 2020 presidential election, but Johnson tells the Post that he didn't really care what they said.

"Regarding reports that I received an FBI briefing warning me that I was a target of Russian disinformation, I can confirm I received such a briefing in August of 2020," Johnson explains to the paper. "I asked the briefers what specific evidence they had regarding this warning, and they could not provide me anything other than the generalized warning. Without specific information, I felt the briefing was completely useless and unnecessary."

Johnson adds that he "suspected that the briefing was being given to be used at some future date for the purpose that it is now being used: to offer the biased media an opportunity to falsely accuse me of being a tool of Russia despite warnings."

The FBI last year similarly told Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani that he was being used to spread Russian disinformation, and the one-time New York mayor also blew off the agency's warnings.