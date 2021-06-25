Ron Johnson blasted as 'reckless and irresponsible' for event questioning vaccine safety

Controversial Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was blasted on Friday for casting doubt on the safety of coronavirus vaccines.

"Wisconsin's governor blasted the state's senior senator Friday for giving a platform to six people who claim they've had adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines instead of promoting the millions who haven't reported serious side effects and avoided sickness and death," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday. "Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson 'reckless and irresponsible' after Johnson announced plans Friday to hold a news conference bringing together people who claim to have had serious health complications in reaction to the vaccine."

"Johnson, who has also criticized vaccine mandates and advocated for alternative and unproven treatments for COVID-19, said the Monday event in Milwaukee will allow people from across the country to tell their stories and concerns he said have been 'repeatedly ignored" by the medical community,' the newspaper reported. "Johnson, who has no medical training or expertise, hasn't been vaccinated, saying he doesn't think he has to because he had the virus last year and formed natural antibodies. The Oshkosh Republican has said he's 'just asking questions' and isn't against vaccines, but doctors and other critics have blasted him for spreading misinformation instead of promoting the vaccines that have caused infection rates to plummet, saving lives."

Also on Friday, Donald Trump urged parents against vaccinating their children.

"I just feel the young people shouldn't get (a vaccine). They don't need it," Trump, who is not a doctor, said on Newsmax.