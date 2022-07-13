'Women get pregnant': Ron Johnson says women are useful because 'we need to populate the Earth'
Ron Johnson speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) praised women on Wednesday for their ability to get pregnant.

During an interview on Fox News Radio, host Brian Kilmeade asked Johnson to respond to recent Senate testimony about how a transgender man can get pregnant.

Johnson called the idea "insane."

"Democrats, as I said before, are so detached from reality," he said. "They are trying to force those falsehoods on the rest of us. Men can get pregnant too. They can't!"

"I mean, women get pregnant," the senator added. "And God bless them for getting pregnant. We need to populate our Earth."

Several moments later, Kilmeade wondered about how Johnson viewed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to revoke federal abortion rights.

For his part, Johnson took some credit for the ruling.

"I'm fully supportive of what the Supreme Court did. I obviously confirmed the justices that handed down that correct decision," he remarked.

Watch the video below from Fox News Radio.

