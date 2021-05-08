RNC brutally schooled over Twitter complaint about 'Freedom of speech'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel (screengrab)
Critics of the Republican National Committee were out on force on Friday over a tweet that apparently was aimed at Facebook for refusing to let Donald Trump back on the social media platform.
Earlier in the week the former president was informed by Facebook that his ban would remain in place over fears he might incite more violence like the Capitol riot on Jan 6th.
According to the RNC, the corporation is denying the ex-president his First Amendment right to "freedom of speech" -- and they were quickly disabused about constitutional rights as you can see below:
@GOP Big tech has nothing to do with free speech.— Kel Varnsen (@Kel Varnsen)1620427497.0
@GOP No, it should not be a partisan issue. But it should be about responsibility and accountability. You don"t yel… https://t.co/1VnlsgdKRP— Giggles Reynolds (@Giggles Reynolds)1620429503.0
@GOP Note ... it does not say Facebook. https://t.co/pzmOA3wuoK— Tom 🇺🇸 (@Tom 🇺🇸)1620428132.0
@GOP Big Tech is privately owned! If a bakery can't be forced to bake a cake for a same sex wedding, Twitter, FB, e… https://t.co/TCjd9CJjgn— Jay Jack (@Jay Jack)1620427907.0
@GOP People don’t havre a right to a Facebook account nor a Twitter account— Rick Hennig🇺🇸#WearaMask😷 (@Rick Hennig🇺🇸#WearaMask😷)1620427495.0
@GOP Freedom of speech is not a licence to wilfully spread propaganda, tell lies or to knowingly mislead the public… https://t.co/ahdLmQZeKY— Áine Ní (@Áine Ní)1620470282.0
@GOP “Big Tech” has nothing to do w/free speech. They’re private companies who can choose who they allow to use the… https://t.co/c35ul4zHEN— Tonya Bailey 🏳️🌈🇺🇸 (@Tonya Bailey 🏳️🌈🇺🇸)1620429379.0
@GOP Freedom of speech is about the govt, not the private sector. Please use the money you grifted from credulous A… https://t.co/9DfXesByoY— Tom 🇺🇸 (@Tom 🇺🇸)1620427685.0
@GOP Pretty sure Freedom of Speech is just making sure the government can't arrest me for my opinion. So .. what's… https://t.co/mXjgj1A0my— Thomas Foster (@Thomas Foster)1620428098.0
@GOP Read your damn constitution. They are private businesses and can do whatever they want. How about you take not… https://t.co/2G1wXau4zQ— Suzi sez ETTD (@Suzi sez ETTD)1620433472.0
@GOP Odd, this tweet wasn't blocked... Amazing, almost as if you weren't threatening harm or disseminating falsehoo… https://t.co/6rj8wTPfck— QuietOne85 🌽 (@QuietOne85 🌽)1620428798.0