Former RNC chair unloads on Ronna Romney McDaniel in blistering letter over Cheney-Kinzinger censure
Former Republican National Committee Chairman and Montana Governor Marc Racicot has written a blistering letter slamming current RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel over the recently passed resolution that censured Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

In the letter, which was published on Monday in the Billings Gazette, Racicot took McDaniel to task for allowing the RNC to be used to further former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election.

"It is a sad day, indeed," Racicot began. "Having held the same position that you presently occupy two decades ago, I would never have imagined that the day would come when the chair of the Republican National Committee and its members would rebuke and desert two GOP members of the United States House of Representatives, who, consistent with the Constitution, their oath of office and their conscience, have been performing their assigned Congressional duties with honor and integrity pursuant to the lawful passage of a House Resolution."

He went on to take a hammer to the notion that Trump lost the election due to fraud, when in reality he lost because people were fed up with his lawless and chaotic presidency.

"Although it is ever so neat and tidy to blame the defeat of the former president on the existence of decisive and widespread fraud, there is not even a scintilla of evidence, anywhere, to support such piffle," he writes. "The former president didn’t experience defeat in 2020 because of fraud. The truth is quite the opposite. The defeat of the former president is explained by the fact that legions of responsible citizens, part of that Great Middle of America, voted the way they did because they embraced the very fidelity to their country and its Constitution that the RNC claims to embrace in its Party Platform."

