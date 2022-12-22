Ronna McDaniel's position gets shakier after Florida GOP prepares to push her overboard

The pressure from a disappointing midterm turnout continues to mount for RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, and now Florida's influential state GOP organization may be getting closer to an official public announcement removing their support for the embattled party leader.

Politico reports that 30 individuals from the Florida state GOP executive committee have signed a petition in order to organize a hearing to listen to both options of keeping or removing McDaniel as chair of the RNC. Efforts for the removal of McDaniel were organized by Anthony Sabatini, a former state representative who just lost his race in November for Florida's 7th Congressional District.

Sabatini is recently was elected as chair of the Lake County Republican Party and does not want his loss to go in vain.

According to the Politico report, the petition against McDaniel charges that "Ronna McDaniel failed in her position as RNC Chair in the 2022 election cycle and has yielded extremely unimpressive election results for the GOP in the last 3 election cycles."

READ MORE: ‘Based on pure speculation’: Defense expert destroys Kari Lake’s case in less than 60 seconds

GOP members critical of McDaniel have thrown their support to Harmeet Dhillon, a California RNC committee member and an attorney that specializes in election law who has represented former President Donald Trump.