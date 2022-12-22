‘Based on pure speculation’: Defense expert destroys Kari Lake’s case in less than 60 seconds

An expert witness called by lawyers representing Maricopa County on Thursday ripped apart defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's case to overturn the election in just one minute.

Kenneth Mayer, a professor of political science at UW Madison, explained to the court that there was simply no real substance to any of the claims that Lake made about election-day mishaps in Maricopa County costing her the entire 2022 election.

After establishing that he had reviewed the lawsuit filed by Lake's attorneys, Mayer was asked for his opinion of its validity -- and he gave a withering response.

"My high-level response is that all the claims that were made in the complaint about the effects of voter wait times, the claims of disenfranchisement, claims about a disproportionate effect on Republicans and their voters, that they are all based on pure speculation," he explained. "There's simply no data to support any of those claims, and there's quite a bit of data that suggests this did not happen."

Lake, who lost to Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs by roughly 17,000 votes, has refused to concede her race and has followed in former President Donald Trump's steps by claiming she was purportedly robbed of an election victory.

Watch the video below or at this link.