Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is calling on Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign for supposedly not doing enough to help Trump illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election.

In a post on Flynn's Telegram channel, the former Trump administration official linked to an article from the far-right conspiracy theory blog Gateway Pundit that claimed McDaniel and other RNC officials were AWOL at Trump's notorious January 6th speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the deadly riots at the United States Capitol building.

In his rant, Flynn recited many previously debunked false claims about the 2020 election and accused McDaniel of not doing anything to address them.

"McDaniel did nothing when GOP observers were removed from the ballot counting rooms in the battleground states," he charged. "McDaniel did nothing after Democrats dropped tens of thousands of illegal ballots into the state totals in the early morning following the 2020 election. McDaniel did nothing when Democrats continued to deliver hundreds of thousands of mysterious votes into the counting rooms days after the elections. McDaniel did nothing to address the illegal ballot drop boxes."

Flynn then accused McDaniel of grifting Trump supporters by asking for their donations to fight fraud without taking action -- and he even slammed her for not participating in the Capitol riots.

"McDaniel took cash from Trump supporters promising to use it to fight the fraud but there is NO evidence that this ever happened," he said. "McDaniel and the RNC blew off the January 6 protests and partied at the Ritz on Amelia Island instead."

During his testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots, Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment rights multiple times, and even refused to answer on whether he believed in the peaceful transition of power between presidential administrations.