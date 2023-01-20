Ronna McDaniel tells RNC members she's the only one who can stop Trump from third-party run in 2024
Gage Skidmore

Embattled Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has a trump card that she's playing in a bid to keep her job.

The Washington Post reports that McDaniel is telling RNC members that she is the only person capable of stopping former President Donald Trump from running a kamikaze third-party campaign should he be denied the GOP's nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

"She made the comments as she campaigned privately among the 168 voting members of the Republican National Committee to win reelection to another two-year term next week at a party meeting in California," reports the Post. "A person close to McDaniel said she has spoken about the need to make sure all the likely candidates for president, including detractors of Trump, support the eventual nominee."

Although Trump is running for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, he has teased a third-party run should he failed to secure victory in the primary, and late last year promoted an article on his Truth Social platform encouraging him to run as an independent candidate in 2024 should he be rejected by Republican primary voters.

READ MORE: Judge slaps aside Trump attorney's key conspiracy accusation against his niece

Although Trump was once the overwhelming favorite to be the GOP's 2024 nominee, some recent polls have shown him losing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which has caused him to lash out and accuse the polls of being "fake."

SmartNews