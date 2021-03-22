‘Sit this one out, Candyman': Trump White House physician slammed for calling Biden stumble a 'red flag'

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was hit with furious backlash after suggesting President Joe Biden was ailing.

Jackson, who infamously defended former president Donald Trump's health as White House physician and allegedly harassed staffers and abused alcohol on the job, claimed Biden was hiding an illness and was not capable of performing his duties after the president stumbled on a stairway while boarding Air Force One.

"I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents," Jackson tweeted. "I've seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something's not right!"





The Texas congressman was met with quick criticism.





Says the guy who helped Trump hide his Adderall addiction and kept him well supplied with benzos. @RonnyJacksonTX

This man is lying for retweets. He lies because he can, because he knows he won't be held to account. No one in the GOP will condemn him for such disgusting lies. His supporters will believe his lies, and he doesn't care that he's lying to them. What he's doing is wrong.

Remember when you said Trump “had incredible genes."

Says the guy who weighed Trump at 239 lbs.



Keep drinking sport.

Thanks for the diagnosis, Rep. Feelgood (R-Ambien).

You were a drunk-on-duty walking pill factory.



Sit this one out, Candyman.

You never served, you enabled. Apparently you were over-served, quite frequently. Things must be going pretty badly w/ Trump's health for you to project this garbage. Are you prepared to swear under oath that you didn't give Trump Levodopa, Memantine and other dementia drugs?

PRESIDENT Biden literally flew to Atlanta yesterday, met with Asian community leaders, toured the CDC & gave a televised address along with Vice President Harris. I believe your tweet would be classified as a "LIE".

