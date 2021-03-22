‘Sit this one out, Candyman': Trump White House physician slammed for calling Biden stumble a 'red flag'
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was hit with furious backlash after suggesting President Joe Biden was ailing.

Jackson, who infamously defended former president Donald Trump's health as White House physician and allegedly harassed staffers and abused alcohol on the job, claimed Biden was hiding an illness and was not capable of performing his duties after the president stumbled on a stairway while boarding Air Force One.

"I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents," Jackson tweeted. "I've seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something's not right!"


The Texas congressman was met with quick criticism.