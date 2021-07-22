Republican Ronny Jackson schooled after whining media never asks Democrats if they're vaccinated
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) with other Republicans (Photo: Screen capture)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) lashed out at reporters in front of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday after they asked questions about GOP members being vaccinated.

Jackson whined that it was unfair because the media never asks if Democrats are vaccinated. As CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale explained, Democrats have been vaccinated for months, where some Republicans are only now deciding to get vaccinated.



A May report at CNN.com boasted the 100 percent vaccination rate among Democrats. At that time, only 95 Republicans got the vaccine, which was about 44 percent of the GOP members. Now that the delta variant is spreading, unvaccinated communities that are in red states are once again filling up hospitals.

Jackson, who is a doctor, was ridiculed on Twitter for his error and lack of information.















